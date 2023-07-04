Dingdong Avanzado joins 'Tawag ng Tanghalan' as hurado

Photo from Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA – OPM veteran Dingdong Avanzado has officially joined Tawag ng Tanghalan on “It’s Showtime” as its newest hurado.

On Tuesday, the noontime program officially welcomed Avanzado to the judging panel.

“It’s so nice to be back here on ‘Showtime.’ It’s such an honor na maging bahagi ng TNT, maging isang hurado. I’m so honored and grateful for this opportunity,” the singer said.

Avanzado also congratulated the ABS-CBN show for its transfer to GTV Channel last Saturday.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The former vice governor of Siquijor is behind the classic OPM hits “Basta’t Kasama Kita,” “Naghihintay Sa’yo,” and “Pangarap.”

Avanzado is married to actress-singer Jessa Zaragoza. They have a daughter, Jayda, who is now a Kapamilya singer and actress.