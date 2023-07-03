Nonoy Zuniga is new 'Tawag ng Tanghalan' hurado

MANILA – OPM icon Nonoy Zuniga is now part of the panel of judges of Tawag ng Tanghalan on “It’s Showtime.”

Zunigo was welcomed by the noontime show’s hosts led by Vice Ganda during its Monday episode.

“Higit na naging prestihiyoso ang Tawag ng Tanghalan sa pagdating ng isa sa mga pinagmamalaking icons ng OPM,” said Vice Ganda.

To which, Zuniga responded: “Kamuntik na ako mahimatay sa saya dahil dito. Buti na lang hindi ako nahimatay kasi ‘di ako makakakanta. I am very happy to be here.”

When asked by Anne Curtis what he can offer as a new “hurado,” Zuniga said he will work closely with the other judges to pick the best singers in the competition.

“Pipiliin natin kasama ng ibang hurado 'yung talagang magagaling,” he said. “Strikto [ako]. Kailangan 99.9%.”

Nonetheless, Zuniga lauded the contestants of Tawag ng Tanghalan, saying they are all very talented.

“Parang nakakatakot 'yung ma-go-gong ka. Magagaling naman lahat eh,” he said.

ABS-CBN and GMA marked a historic milestone on Philippine television over the weekend when “It’s Showtime!” officially debuted on GTV Channel on July 1.

“It's Showtime” hosts introduced themselves to the madlang Kapuso in an elaborate and never-before-seen style, as ABS-CBN and GMA stars united in one stage to start a new chapter for the noontime program.

“It’s Showtime” airs on GTV, as well as on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z.