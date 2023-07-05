Kean Cipriano joins Tawang ng Tanghalan as hurado

MANILA – Kean Cipriano is the latest artist to join Tawag ng Tanghalan on “It’s Showtime” as one of its hurado.

On Wednesday, the noontime program officially welcomed Cipriano to the judging panel.

“Masaya kaming nandito ka ulit. Iba’t ibang genre ang pinanggalingan ng ating mga hurado sa Tawag ng Tanghalan. Bilang iba’t ibang genre din naman ang inaawit dito sa establadong ito kaya naman masayang masaya kami na nandito ka,” said Vice Ganda.

“Masaya din ako na nandito ako. It’s really nice to see you guys,” Cipriano said in response.

Nonoy Zuniga and Dingdong Avazado were earlier welcomed to the judging panel of "It's Showtime" on Monday and Tuesday.

Cipriano was the frontman of the OPM band Callalily for 17 years. But in June last year, the musician-actor announced that he will no longer be part of the group.

Along with his wife Chynna Ortaleza, Cipriano is the founder of O/C Records, which manages the careers of singers Adie, Jem Cubil and Kenaniah, among others.