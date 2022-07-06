FELIP performs ‘Bulan’ in the latest episode of the Grammy digital series ‘Global Spin.’ Screenshot



With a “fierce, boundary-pushing” performance of his hit “Bulan,” FELIP became the latest Filipino artist to be featured in the Grammy digital series “Global Spin” on Wednesday (local time).

FELIP, also known as Ken of the pop supergroup SB19, performs his mythology-inspired track in a number described by the Grammy program as “awe-inspiring.”

Filmed at the Teatrillo in Intramuros, Manila, the episode includes music facts about FELIP, including his use of a different name for his solo releases, as well as “Bulan,” such as its story being presented as a metaphor for crab mentality in the song.

“FELIP embraces his hip-hop influences into the track, adding aggressive beats and a rhythmic, rapping vocal line,” Global Spin’s Carena Liptak wrote of the track.

“The song marks an expansion of some of his previous forays into various genres, but turns the R&B of past singles like ‘Palayo’ into something more hard-edged,” the Grammy website added.

Launched in September 2021, “Global Spin” is a performance series spotlighting artists from around the globe. Each episode, released biweekly on Tuesdays (Wednesday in Manila), features a performance from a notable act and celebrates the artist and their home country.

“A platform to support international artists, Global Spin is born out of the exploding global music scene taking the world by storm today,” the Recording Academy earlier said of the program.

Leading up to the premiere of FELIP’s “Global Spin” episode on Wednesday, A’TIN or fans of SB19 stormed social media with excitement for the Filipino idol’s latest international exposure, making #FELIPonGlobalSpin and other related terms the top trends on Twitter.

FELIP’s “Global Spin” episode follows a similar feature on another Filipino artist, half- American singer Francisco Martin, in May. In the same month, former Kapamilya star James Reid performed for another Grammy digital series, “Press Play At Home.” The singer and Careless Music founder debuted his track “California Lovin’” on the program.