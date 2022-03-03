Fans of SB19 watch as the P-pop supergroup performs ‘Bazinga’ on the Wish Bus. Screenshot

MANILA — With yet another knockout performance of their massive hit “Bazinga,” SB19 fired up a huge crowd that gathered for their Wish Bus comeback, as seen in the performance video released on Thursday.

The P-pop supergroup went full concert mode as they returned to the viral music program, with scores of their fans assembling at Eton Centris along EDSA in Quezon Ciy.

With blue lightsticks in hand, A’TIN, or loyal fans of SB19, danced along as Pablo, Josh, Justin, Ken, and Stell performed “Bazinga.”

The dance track about self-empowerment has been a huge hit for the group, notably with its record-breaking No. 1 streak on Billboard’s Twitter-powered Hot Trending Songs chart.

Not surprisingly, SB19 became the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter in the Philippines, as the new Wish Bus number premiered Thursday night. Fans shared their excitement with the hashtag #SB19BazingaOnWishBus.

Prior to SB19’s Wish Bus appearance, the act emerged as a big winner in the music platform’s 7th awards show, clinching trophies for Group of the Year, Pop Song of the Year for “What?”, and Wisher’s Choice.

SB19, who staged two major digital concerts during the pandemic, is finally set to perform for a live audience in April, as one of several groups lined up at the P-Pop Convention concert at the Big Dome.

