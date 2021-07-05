Kris Bernal seeks help, as 23 fake Grab Food bookings arrive at her home address

MANILA — Actress Kris Bernal has sought the help of Grab Philippines, after 23 incidents of fake bookings arriving at her home address over the weekend.

On Instagram, Bernal chronicled separate arrivals of Grab delivery riders across two days at her residence, with videos showing the confusion between both parties.

Bernal mentioned a certain Jen Jen Manalo, whom she alleged has been responsible for the fake bookings. She also included the phone number the individual used to book the deliveries via Grab.

“I neither have enemies nor did I offend someone. I have no idea who did this and I can’t remember any incident that triggered this to happen. All I know is I didn’t do anything wrong to someone for me to deserve this kind of treatment,” Bernal wrote.

Beyond being victimized personally, the actress emphasized that the scam also cost the delivery riders, who sometimes pay in cash for a booked item.

“What saddens me the most is I’m not the only one affected in this situation but also the Grab drivers who were victims of the fake deliveries. I really hope that there was even a bit of sympathy to the riders. They are the main victims here. I hope the person who did this will feel a bit of conscience,” she said.

Bernal also alleged that the same person behind the bookings, whose voice can be heard in clips the actress posted, had previously pretended to be her assistant to claim gift packages from businesses.

In her posts, Bernal tagged the official accounts of Grab Philippines to help address the issue.

In a statement released on Monday, Grab said it has already coordinated with Bernal, and has launched an investigation into the matter. It has also blocked the mobile phone which was used to book the items, and has reimbursed the affected riders.

“Grab has a zero-tolerance policy on fraudulent activities. Upon learning of this incident, we have immediately conducted our investigation and we have blocked the mobile phone IMEI of the fraudster to avoid similar incidents from happening in the future.

“We are also working closely with Ms. Kris Bernal on the matter, and we have reimbursed our delivery-partners who have fallen prey to this fraudster,” the group said.

Grab also assured that it would “continue to extend its cooperation with the local authorities” in investigating the incident.