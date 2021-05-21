More food delivery riders scammed anew by fake booking

Several food delivery riders were scammed anew by a fake online order in Barangay Kamuning, Quezon City Friday.

The five riders said they received different orders via delivery app foodpanda all for the same address on K-3rd Street, Kamuning, Quezon City.

However, no one received the orders since the house had been abandoned for several months after being sold by the original owner.

The riders said the orders from different restaurants ranged from P900 to over P1,500.

One of the riders said they have no choice but to return the food to the vendors. "Kaso, sir, may marka na sa amin 'yan," he told ABS-CBN News.

Last January, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said a hacker used his credit card to purchase P1 million worth of food also via delivery app.