Aga Muhlach on daughter Atasha: 'I pray that she flies'

MANILA – Aga Muhlach is throwing his full support for his daughter Atasha, who has finally decided to venture into showbiz.

During an interview conducted on the sidelines of the press conference for his upcoming film, "Forgetting Canseco," Muhlach said he refrains from interfering with Atasha's decisions, while consistently assuring her of his unwavering support.

“As her dad, she knows that I am right there behind her pero ayaw ko makialam talaga. I pray that she flies,” he said.

“I am happy that she’s gonna be working soon. She started already, nag-press con na siya. As a matter of fact, the first photo she showed me and then she texted me and she says, ‘Hey Dad, guess what? I have my name sa parking lot.’ Tuwang tuwa na siya sa parking niya,” he added.

As a father, Muhlach conveyed his sincere wish for Atasha's success in this new endeavor.

“She’s of age. Work it. Sabi nga niya, slay… Gusto niya iyan. Eskuwela niya, siya ang namimili kung saan siya mag-aaral, kung anong gusto niyang gawin. If she wants to work already, then go, sige para maramdaman mo… Hindi namin napag-uusapan sa bahay iyan. Iba ang takbo sa bahay talaga. It’s really normal,” he said.

In a previous interview with ABS-CBN News, Atasha said she is very excited for this new chapter in her life.

“This is something that I’ve always wanted to do ever since I was 10 years old when I did ‘The Sound of Music.’ That was when I realized I really do love to perform. I love to sing. I love to just smile. But I realized I had to prioritize my studies," she said, referring to the Broadway musical which was staged at Resorts World Manila back in 2011.

“Personally, I really would love to try everything. I sing, I would like to dance, I perform and I’m willing to act. I don’t really want to close my doors on anything, but as of now, I’m just taking it one step at a time,” she said.

First on Atasha’s agenda is to release her debut single before she goes to the UK for her graduation in two weeks.

Atasha is Muhlach's daughter with wife Charlene Gonzales. She has a twin brother, Andres.