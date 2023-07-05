Aga Muhlach and Julia Barretto pose for photos during the press conference for their movie 'Forgetting Canseco'

MANILA -- Multi-awarded actor Aga Muhlach has worked with actresses younger and even older than him on the big screen. He was paired with Claudine Barretto, Bea Alonzo, Kristine Hermosa, Anne Curtis, Angel Locsin in memorable romance-dramas in the past.

Muhlach was only 23 when he was paired with Vilma Santos in Maryo J. de los Reyes’ “Sinungaling Mong Puso” (1992).

“That pairing was not abnormal, that’s normal,” Muhlach told ABS-CBN News.

When he was called on for a new project for Viva Films, Muhlach was excited to work with a new leading lady, Julia Barretto, who is half his age. They are paired in Denise O’Hara’s “'Forgetting Canseco,” to be filmed in Baguio this month.

“I’m really nervous and excited because it’s my first time to work with Julia. This is my first project again after ‘Miracle in Cell No. 7’ in 2019. You know how it is to make a movie. That is really close to my heart, more than anything," he said.

“When this movie was offered to me, sabi ni Julia, ‘Wow.’ As an actor, it is a blessing to be able to work and experience an actress like Julia at this point and time in my life.

“There’s nothing but gratitude on my part. It’s crazy. I’m nervous also because we will be making a love story. Masaya. This is a movie, so we’ll make it work. Kaya naman.

“I will play my age and she will play her age in the story. We’ll do a nice movie and we’ll make sure the audience will get entertained.”

Muhlach expects there will initially be awkwardness when he and Barretto start working together in “'Forgetting Canseco.”

“When we start shooting, if it feels awkward, it probably is until it happens,” he maintained. “But in reality, there’s no age in love.

“We’ll just work. We’ll follow the script. We’ll get into our characters. It’s going to be nice and great. We will have fun. The script or even the ending of the movie, mag-iiba pa as we shoot.

“At the end of the day, we’re actors, so we set aside everything. We just do the film. We’re excited. Magkakaroon ng kulay ang lahat. Gumaganda.”

Whether or not “'Forgetting Canseco” will be an entry to the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) in December, O’Hara cannot readily confirm at this point.

“I have not been thinking that far,” O’Hara said. “My vision is still in the shoot that we will do in Baguio. On location kami so that’s a different ballgame. So, the plans for the movie, saka ko na iisipin.”

The milieu of the film will be a chorale who performs the immortal songs of George Canseco. Muhlach plays conductor Michael Capistrano, who was recently separated and relocated to Baguio to start his life all over again.

“Most of the dramatic movies in the past, may signature music ni George Canseco,” O’Hara shared. “So this is also our love letter and tribute to George Canseco.

“We want to introduce him to the new generation who no longer hears his music nowadays. We are using rearranged versions of Canseco music. We are excited about that.”

O’Hara honestly thinks no one knows a love story more than a Canseco song does. “The narrative of a Canseco song is really meant for lovers, for a love story that makes you feel in love again. He’s also my personal favorite.”

Barretto was initially tentative about how she will address Muhlach, who earlier worked with her aunts like Gretchen (“Miguelito: Batang Rebelde” in 1985 and “When I Fall in Love” in 1986) and Claudine (“Kailangan Kita” in 2002 and “Dubai” in 2005).

“I don’t know, is this real life?,” Barretto asked “I’m on cloud 9. I’m deeply honored and really grateful to be a part of this. I meant it when I said I’m excited but really nervous. I’m working with the original heartthrob and the legend.

“Nahihiya pa rin ako how to address him. Actually, sa look-test, I needed to ask our photo to be sent to me. I sent it to sina Mommy [Marjorie]. This is my dream project. I’m really happy that this is happening.

“I don’t want to have any doubts. I don’t want to contradict anything that we will do. I’m really overwhelmed and I’m just grateful.

“I’m excited to learn. I’m excited to try new things. I’m excited to be stretched in so many ways doing this film and I think the best way to do that is to start with a new mindset. I don’t want to be negative with myself.

“I want to believe we will achieve what we need to achieve if we have the same goal. We will really tell the story in the most beautiful way.”

Since she plays a choir member who dreams of becoming part of a world-renowned chorale, Barretto as Jasmine Rodriguez, will perhaps be required to sing by O’Hara.

“I don’t know,” Barretto said. “Parang hindi ko siya nakikitang nangyayari. Baka pagtawanan kasi ako. Baka hindi ako seryosohin. Nahihiya ako.

“But the past two weeks have been learning how to sing. Joining in the chorale rehearsals. Trying to sing along. It has been fun.

“It’s a whole new, different world for me. Singing with the chorale, learning their music, the singers. You get immersed in that world. It makes life so fun and interesting.”

Barretto confessed she really dreamed of performing onstage when she was nine or 10 years old.

“Ang sarap mag-concert at that time, tapos mag-outfit ka. Ang saya. But when I got older, nakalimutan ko ng magpe-perform ako sa Araneta. Gagawa na lang ako ng pelikula. Hindi ko kayang mag-perform.”

Barretto, who has been with Viva Artists Agency (VAA) for three years now, attests she continuously discovers new things working with Viva.

“That there is still time to explore and experiment with the different kinds of films that I’ve been doing,” she said.

“I’m grateful because with Viva, I was able to evolve, try different things, work on new stories, new directors, new co-actors, new leading men. Everything.

“I really cherish these moments that I have to grow with the films that I do. I’m just happy that I’m being given the freedom to explore and rediscover myself with each film that I’m able to do with Viva.”

Working with Muhlach feels “surreal” for Barretto. “This project is a dream come true, so I’m looking forward to start this.”

Muhlach encourages Barretto to record the songs. “Why not?,” he asked. “I sang live in my concerts abroad before. May sarili akong show. I performed with a band. Hindi pwedeng minus one. Ambitious ako. Excuse me.”

Muhlach reminded everyone that when he became a mature actor, he was doing a lot of serious films with Star Cinema. “But then you should realize, my first movie was ‘Bagets.’ Viva Films ‘yan.

“Walang naging Aga kung walang ‘Bagets’ o walang Viva. Through the years, even at the prime of my youthfulness and I’ve been doing Star Cinema movies, Viva has always been there.

“Mikee Cojuangco and I were paired together in two Viva projects – Rowell Santiago’s ‘Forever’ (1994) and Don Escudero’s ‘Dahil Ba sa Kanya?’

“Regine Velasquez, we did three movies together for Viva all directed by Joyce Bernal – ‘Dahil May Isang Ikaw’ [1999], ‘Pangako Ikaw Lang’ [2001] and ‘Of All the Things’ [2012].”

"That was my last film then I stopped. In 2017, Viva gave me ‘Seven Sundays’ co-produced with Star Cinema. Paul Soriano’s ‘First Love’ with Bea Alonzo [2018], kasama ko din ang Viva and Star Cinema.

“'Miracle in Cell No. 7’ was my last before the pandemic happened. Now, I’m back with Viva again. Mahal ako ng Viva. Then I realized, ‘yung mga magagandang pelikula ko, sa Viva din.”