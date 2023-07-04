K-pop boy group Treasure announces its comeback with an album titled 'Reboot' through a teaser video. Screenshot from video on Treasure's official YouTube channel

The wait is over, Treasure Makers! Rising K-pop boy band Treasure dropped late Monday the first teaser for its comeback later this month.

On its YouTube channel, the 10-member group posted an "announcement film" for its second full-length album "Reboot," scheduled for release on July 28.

The video showed the boys posing while dressed in black-and-white suits.

Ahead of the comeback, Treasure introduced the five-member sub-unit T5 with the release of the single "Move" in June.

In April, Treasure visited the Philippines for a two-day concert at the Mall of Asia Arena as part of its "Hello" world tour.

Managed by YG Entertainment, Treasure — comprised of Choi Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jaehyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeongwoo and So Junghwan — was formed through the survival show "YG Treasure Box." It was originally a 12-member act until Bang Yedam and Mashiho left in November 2022.

The group debuted in August 2020 with the single album "The First Step: Chapter One."

