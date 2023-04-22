South Korean boy group Treasure during the Manila stop “Hello” world tour, held at the Mall of Asia Arena on April 14 and 15, 2023. Photo courtesy: YG Entertainment

MANILA -- In their first solo concert in the Philippines, rising K-pop boy group Treasure brought more than just their signature sound and electrifying dance moves.

The 10-member band held two shows last April 14 and 15 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City as part of the 2023 “Hello” world tour, and showed how much they have improved since their performance in Kpop Masterz in Manila in July 2022.

Back then, the boys admitted they were a bit nervous and awestruck, as it was also their first gig outside South Korea.

But nine months later, Choi hyun-suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong-woo, So Jung-hwan came back with more confidence and stage presence.

From the moment they stepped on stage, the boys had their Treasure Makers or Teumes on their feet and screaming, as they opened the show with powerful hits “Jikjin,” “Boy,” and “I LOVE YOU.”

Accompanied by a live band, they kept the energy going for the next two hours and a half by going through almost all the songs they released since their debut in 2020.

Treasure showcased not only vocal dance skills, but also teamwork and stamina, as they performed title tracks “MMM,” “My Treasure,” and “Hello,” and other fan favorites such as “Orange” and the TikTok-viral “Darari.”

The concert, which was organized by Live Nation Philippines, also featured unit stages that allowed each member to flaunt their individual charms.

But it wasn’t just the performances that won over the audience. Throughout the concert, the members took the time to speak with fans, sharing heart-warming to heart-fluttering messages.

Among the stand-out moments was when the members delivered Tagalog pick-up lines, eliciting some of the loudest shrieks of the night.

Co-leader Jihoon started off by telling their precious Teumes, “ikaw ang kayamanan ko (You are my treasure).”

Self-confessed sweet and cheesy member Do-young, said “Mamaya kita tayo sa Manila Bay (Let’s meet in Manila Bay).”

“Apoy ka ba? Kasi ‘alab’ you (Are you fire? Because I love you),” Junkyu said, drawing laughs for the word play on the Tagalog word for flame.

The crowd collectively swooned at Jeong-woo’s “Ano ulit pangalan mo, pwede mine na lang (What’s your name again, can I just call you mine)?”

Jae-hyuk made heart flutter by saying, “May license ka ba (Do you have a license)? Because you are driving me crazy.”

And youngest member Junghwan told fans, “dahil sayo kinikilig ako (because of you, my heart flutters).”

As the concert came to a close, Treasure took the time to express appreciation for the warm welcome they received in the Philippines.

“Nag-enjoy ba kayo,” Haruto asked. “I have been waiting to meet Filipino Teumes for so long. I am really happy to sing in front of you.”

“You gave us amazing energy today. I wish you happiness all the time.” Asahi added.

“It has been a pleasure. Please keep supporting Treasure,” Yoshi said.

Co-leader Hyunsuk was especially grateful the Filipino fans for preparing a cake for him and Haruto who celebrated their birthdays this month.

“We are always thinking when to come to the Philippines, and the time has finally come. And you even prepared a gift. Thank you so much,” he said.

The members also promised to worker harder to improve and to deliver new music soon.

“I will do my best to make our Treasure Makers proud. You can count on me,” Junkyu said.

“I promise to come back here soon. So please wait for us,” Junghwan added.

