Teaser for boy group EXO's 7th album 'Exist,' scheduled for release on July 10. Photo: Instagram/@weareone.exo

It's going to be a vibrant July for K-pop fans because a slew of big-name acts are scheduled to drop new music.

On July 2, Purple Kiss' vocalist Swan will make her solo debut with the single "Twenty."

The next day, girl group ITZY will unveil the music video for "Bet On Me," a pre-release single from the album "Kill My Doubt," which will be released on July 31 alongside lead single "Cake."

The five-member act will come out with another pre-release track, "None of My Business," on July 24.

On July 4, popular "second generation" boy band Teen Top will release the album "4SHO," marking its first comeback in three years.

Fast-rising groups NewJeans and Tomorrow X Together (TXT) will both present new songs on July 7.

The female quintet will drop a pre-release track from its second extended play (EP) "Get Up," slated for release on July 21, while TXT will unveil its collaboration single with The Jonas Brothers.

Meanwhile, EXO will return on July 10 with its seventh full album "Exist," the group's first new music after more than two years.

On the same day, ZeroBaseOne — the group formed through the reality competition series "Boys Planet" — will debut with the EP "Youth in the Shade."

Girl group NMIXX will also make a comeback on July 11 with its third single album "A Midsummer NMIXX's Dream."

On July 12, Sandara Park will unveil her self-titled EP, her first solo release since she debuted in South Korea.

'SANDARA PARK' GRAND OPENING



❝𝘞𝘦𝘭𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘚𝘈𝘕𝘋𝘈𝘙𝘈 𝘗𝘈𝘙𝘒🎠❞



Sandara Park Digital EP

〖𝐒𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐀𝐑𝐀 𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐊〗

🎡 2023.07.12 6PM (KST)

Odd Eye Circle, a sub-unit of the girl group Loona, will also make a comeback on the same day. It marks the first release from Loona after a legal battle with Blockberry Creative, which resulted in the suspension of the girls' exclusive contracts with their original label.

NCT Dream will also return on July 17 with its third album "ISTJ," while TWICE's sub-unit MISAMO — comprised of Japanese members Mina, Sana and Momo — will debut with the EP "Masterpiece" on July 26.

7 DREAM Production : lucky7 vending machine



🔗 PLEASE VISIT US! https://t.co/CxTBXmhbbu



NCT DREAM The 3rd Album 【ISTJ】

Digital & Physical Album ➫ 2023.07.17 6PM (KST)

US/EU/LATAM/ANZ Physical Album Release ➫ 2023.08.18



Album pre-order (with special exclusives!) :… pic.twitter.com/Q8RxVm8TPI — NCT DREAM (@NCTsmtown_DREAM) June 25, 2023

Other acts reportedly dropping releases in July include Oh My Girl, Mirae and Treasure's sub-unit T5.

