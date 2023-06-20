K-pop group Treasure’s sub-unit T5. Screengrab from Youtube.

South Korean boy group Treasure geared up for the debut of their new sub-unit T5 with a dance practice video of their debut single.

T5 released the dance practice video of their single “MOVE”, which was composed by member Junkyu and producer DEE.P. Junkyu also wrote the song’s lyrics.

The new sub-unit, composed of Treasure's co-leader Jihoon, Junkyu, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Doyoung and So Jung-hwan, will be making their official debut in July. Treasure is also expected to release their second album in August.

Following its release, hashtags related to Treasure and T5 topped the list of trending topics on Twitter Philippines.

Treasure recently concluded their "Hello" tour, which saw the group perform in major Asian cities, including Manila.

The group held two shows last April 14 and 15 at the Mall of Asia Arena for the "Hello" tour, marking its second time to perform in the country after the K-pop Masterz concert in July 2022.

Debuting in 2020, Treasure was originally a 12-piece act until Bang Yedam and Mashiho left in November 2022. The group is known for songs such as "Jikjin," "Darari" and "Hello."

