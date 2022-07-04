MANILA -- Actress Charlie Dizon expressed her happiness for Chanty or Chantal Videla, who is now part of Korean girl group Lapillus.

In a media conference for Star Magic's US tour "Beyond the Stars," Dizon said she's proud of Videla, who stepped into the K-pop spotlight last month as Lapillus debuted with the single “Hit Ya!”.



"Ako super happy ako na na-launch si Chantal. Kasi, 'yun din 'yung naging dream ko dati and nakita ko 'yung journey niya kung paano siya pumasok sa K-pop world. As in minessage niya ako before tapos pina-check niya sa akin 'yung contract na in-offer sa kanya, if ganun ba talaga. And ngayon na na-launch na siya, ang saya-saya ko. Para akong proud ate," Dizon said.

"Kasi ka-batch ko siya nung ni-launch kami ng Star Magic 2018. And also 'yung MLD, 'yung company niya, mini-message din ako if I can help na i-promote si Chantal, ganyan. Nung mga times pa lang na nilalabas pa lang siya sa mga music video, 'yung hindi pa siya nilo-launch talaga as a K-pop idol,” Dizon added.

In a previous interview, Videla credited Star Magic for honing her talent and Dizon and Belle Mariano for introducing her to K-pop.

Meanwhile, Dizon said she's not closing her doors if she given the chance to have a career in South Korea.

"Siguro ngayon kung bibigyan ako ng chance maging K-pop idol, nahihiya ako kasi hindi ko alam kung kaya ko pa 'yung training nila kasi sobrang tagal talaga and ang haba ng training. Pero if given a chance na ma-launch ako, why not di ba? Siguro more on K-drama actress na lang," Dizon said.

In a previous interview with "Magandang Buhay," Dizon said she auditioned and was invited to train in South Korea. But she had to give up her slot after she encountered problems with paperwork.

"Kasi conflict daw po na trainee ako tapos working 'yung visa ko parang ganun. So hindi na po natuloy. First Filipino po sana. Tapos siyempre na-announce na sa family, friends, kasi nag-stop ako mag-aral. Na-announce na lahat na hindi na ako magko-Korea, dito na ako. 'Yun ang pinaka-down moment ko po noon," Dizon shared.

Dizon is set to do a new film after the Star Magic US tour, which will have three legs: New York on August 6, San Francisco on August 12, and Los Angeles on August 14.

The grand kick-off party will happen at the Newport Performing Arts Theatre of Resorts World Manila on July 23.

