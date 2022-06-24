MANILA -- The newest K-pop girl group Lapillus finally debuted with Star Magic Circle 2018 artist Chanty or Chantal Videla early this week.

Videla stepped into the K-pop spotlight on Monday as her group, Lapillus, debuted with the single “Hit Ya!”.

In an exclusive interview with Star Magic's Inside News, Videla with co-Lapillus members Shana, Seowon, Bessie, Yue and Haeun thanked their Filipino fans.

"The Filipino fans are super positive and they are always supportive of our content and always like cheering on ... We are really thankful for that," said Bessie in Korean, which was translated by Yue.

In the video, Videla also talked about how Star Magic honed her talent and the Kapamilya artists who introduced her to K-pop.

"I learned lots of things po in Star Magic and I am so grateful for it, for the experience that I had there. The highlights of what I learned the most is acting, of course, and being spontaneous... Being able to have knowledge and bring it here has been helpful for me. That's what helped me a lot like in training and everything," Videla said.

"I have a couple of friends and they were really big fans of K-pop and that's where I got introduced with K-pop. ... One of my remarkable friends who really were into K-pop, I would say Belle Mariano and as well as Ate Charlie Dizon. She also had experiences here too and she was a really big fan of big K-pop groups here too," Videla added.

Videla also shared the things she misses about the Philippines.

"Of course, my family because I don't get to meet them a lot anymore and probably food kasi siyempre po because of dieting there's like certain foods that we are limited to eat, so I tend to crave a lot.