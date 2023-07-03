Gary V to bring 'Reenergized' concert to US, Canada

MANILA – Gary Valenciano will be bringing his “Reenergized” concert to the United States and Canada.

Valenciano announced this during the Sunday broadcast of “ASAP Natin ‘To” where he is one of the mainstays.

Without revealing the exact dates yet, Valenciano said he be will performing in a series of concerts in US and Canada from September to October this year.

Prior to flying abroad, Valecniano will also stage “Gary V Back at the Museum” on August 4, 12, 19 and 26.

Aside from his upcoming concerts, Valenciano is also releasing a book chronicling his journey in the entertainment industry.

At same time, he is working on an inspirational album that promises to lift listeners’ spirits when they need it most.

“Mr. Pure Energy” also made some duet collaborations with Gloc-9, Keiko, Julie Anne San Jose, Lea Salonga, and RJ de la Fuente to name a few.

Last April, Valenciano already celebrated his 40th anniversary in a grand way on “ASAP Natin To”.

