Gary V to hold series of concert shows in Music Museum

MANILA – In time for his 40th year in the showbiz industry, OPM icon Gary Valenciano is rewarding his fans with a series of concert shows in August.

Valenciano announced on Tuesday that he will be having shows at the Music Museum on August 4, 12, 19 and 26.

Ticket prices range from P1,500 to P5,000.

Aside from his concert, Valenciano is also releasing a book chronicling his journey in the entertainment industry.

At same time, he is working on an inspirational album that promises to lift listeners’ spirits when they need it most.

“Mr. Pure Energy” also made some duet collaborations with Gloc-9, Keiko, Julie Anne San Jose, Lea Salonga, and RJ de la Fuente to name a few.

Last April, Valenciano already celebrated his 40th anniversary in a grand way on “ASAP Natin To”.

As part of the special segment that the long-running variety show put together for him, Valenciano performed special song numbers with his peers and many of the up-and-coming young artists he’s mentored over the years.

These include Ogie Alcasid, Regine Velasquez, Martin Nievera, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Jona Viray, Jed Madela, Jason Dy, Darren Espanto, BGYO, BINI and many more.

Following “ASAP’s” special tribute, Valenciano looked visibly moved by all the good words his colleagues said about him. He also took the opportunity to thank everyone who continues to trust and believe in him as an artist.



RELATED VIDEO: