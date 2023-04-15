There’s no stopping Gary Valenciano as he plans big events to celebrate his 40th anniversary in showbiz—starting with special song numbers on Sunday on ASAP Natin ‘To with his peers and many of the up-and-coming young artists he’s mentored over the years.

The long-running noontime variety show put together a 30-minute musical extravaganza just for him— a fitting tribute to a man who spent half of his career as one of the show’s mainstays.

The music icon renewed his contract with the network this month. He marked 2023 -- his 20th year with ABS-CBN -- with yet another milestone through the recording of KAPALARAN, the theme song of the number one teleserye on television and online, Coco Martin’s Batang Quiapo.

New album, book, tours

Mr. Pure Energy is now set to release a book chronicling his journey in the entertainment industry.

He is also working on an inspirational album that promises to lift listeners’ spirits when they need it most. He also has amazing duet collaborations with Gloc-9, Keiko, Julie Anne San Jose, Lea Salonga, and RJ de la Fuente to name a few.

He will appear at at an event for the Department of Tourism in Burbank, California, on April 22.

Gary continues his mental health “Face 2 Face” campus visits of over 50 schools where he connects with the youth and inspires them to pursue their dreams.

His team at Manila Genesis is organizing a Fans’ Day in the second quarter of this year as well as a provincial tour.

Moreover, Valenciano will hit the concert stage abroad once more in September and October taking him to cities across Canada and the US. He’s also set to cap his 40th year in showbiz with the Pure Energy concert in 2024.

