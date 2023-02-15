Gary V sings timeless hits at 'Reenergized' concert

Gary Valenciano backstage at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. Josh Mercado

Mr. Pure Energy Gary Valenciano kept the energy high — from opening to ending — during his Valentine show at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay on February 14.

Valenciano opened the show by flexing his drum skills, before singing his timeless hit “Heto Na Naman.” He also performed with daughter Kiana his hit ballad “Sana Maulit Muli,” which was written by his wife Angeli Pangilinan-Valenciano.

During the show, Valenciano offered his wife a Valentine’s message and flowers, thanking her for her support and love.

“It is a sign that people really take Valentine’s seriously. As we celebrate the season of love, may people understand ‘yung nais naming maihatid sa kanila,” he said.

He also added: “God’s love is truly unconditional. It is what we need to be whole again.”

Some of the hit songs he performed were “How Did You Know,” “Growing Up,” and “Each Passing Night.” Valenciano also performed “Hawak Kaway” with guest Yeng Constantino.

Meanwhile, one avid fan showed her letter, saying she’s been a fan since Day 1. The OPM icon kept the letter and said, “Ipapa-frame ko ito. I’ll keep it. Thank you so much. Your support means a lot.”

The seasoned singer made the audience emotional with his versions of “Wag Ka Nang Umiyak” and “Ililigtas Ka Niya,” theme songs from "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

Directed by Paolo Valenciano with Mon Faustino as musical director, “Reenergized” will have another show on February 15.