Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – The official soundtrack of television series “Unbreak My Heart” was released by the ABS-CBN Star Music on Thursday.

Sang by Kapamilya singer Moira dela Torre, “Hilom” is now available on various streaming platforms, according to Cornerstone Entertainment.

“Unbreak My Heart” is led by Kapamilya stars Jodi Sta. Maria and Joshua Garcia alongside Kapuso artists Richard Yap and Gabbi Garcia.

Directed by Emmanuel Q. Palo and Dolly Dulu, the romantic-drama series airs on GMA and streams in 15 territories outside the Philippines on Viu this year.

“Hilom” is the latest track of Dela Torre since releasing her single “EME.”

RELATED VIDEO: