Rose (Jodi Sta. Maria) finally caught a glimpse of her daughter Xandra (Gabbi Garcia) in the recent episodes of 'Unbreak My Heart.' Screenshot from Viu.

Rose (Jodi Sta. Maria) finally caught a glimpse of her daughter Xandra (Gabbi Garcia) in the recent episodes of "Unbreak My Heart."

During the "From A Distance" episode, Matt (Richard Yap) gave Rose a chance to see her child but cannot talk to her in person.

Rose agreed to Matt's terms and went to the party of Xandra where she was in tears to see her all grown up.

She settled for seeing Xandra and decided to go back to the Philippines after getting clearance from her doctors.

Meanwhile, Christina (Sunshine Cruz) is now pregnant with Matt's son while Renz (Joshua Garcia) developed a relationship with Xandra after she was dumped by Franco (Jeremiah Lisbo).

The landmark collaboration among GMA-7, ABS-CBN, and Viu, "Unbreak My Heart" airs on GMA Telebabad, Pinoy Hits, and I Heart Movies at 9:35 p.m. from Mondays to Thursdays, and 11:25 p.m. on GTV. It is also available on GMA Pinoy TV and TFC. It stream 48-hour advanced episodes on Viu and iWantTFC.

RELATED VIDEO: