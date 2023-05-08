Rebranding? Moira dela Torre wipes out all Instagram posts

MANILA – Fans of Moira dela Torre were left wondering when they discovered on Monday that the singer’s Instagram page had been completely wiped out.

A cursory glance at dela Torre’s Instagram profile revealed that she doesn’t have any existing posts.

Additionally, she no longer appears to be following anyone, despite retaining her impressing following of more than four million.

Following this, her supporters are speculating that dela Torre is also doing some kind of a “rebranding” just like what actress Liza Soberano did in February.

Dela Torre just recently held a concert tour in the US and Canada.

In March, she released her latest single “EME.”

The track is a follow up to "Ikaw at Sila," which is also part of her upcoming album, and includes familiar lyrics and melodies from her past hits "Ikaw at Ako" and "Tadhana" — which she composed with estranged husband Jason Hernandez.

It remains to be seen whether dela Torre’s “rebranding” is in connection with any of her upcoming projects.

