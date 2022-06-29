Watch more News on iWantTFC

A frail Nora Aunor got her moment of glory Wednesday at the CCP National Artists Awards where she was honored as National Artist for Film.

The venue burst to loud applause at the arrival of the superstar who had been indisposed the last few weeks due to a respiratory ailment, thereby missing the conferment of the National Artist medallion at Malacanan earlier this month.

Aunor came with close friend and collaborator Ricky Lee, National Artist for Broadcast Arts; her son Ian de Leon, and other family members and close friends.

In her speech, the veteran actress thanked all her supporters and fellow artists who stood by her and believed she deserved to be given the award.

“Hindi naging madali ang buhay ko pero wala akong masusumbat kaninuman,” she said, looking back at her controversy-riddled life.

“Kayo ang nagpapalakas sa akin,” she said, her voice quivering. “Kayo po ang himalang binigay ng Diyos, kayo ang dahilan kung bakit may awit ang aking puso, kung bakit may isang Nora Aunor.”

She got a standing ovation at the end of her speech.