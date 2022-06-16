Screengrab from RTVM



MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday conferred 8 new National Artists in Malacañang, the second batch during his term.

Duterte bestowed the National Artist award to actress Nora Aunor, director Ricky Lee for Film and Broadcast Arts; Gemino Abad for Literature; and Fides Cuyugan-Asensio for Music.

Aunor's children, adoptive daughter Matet and son Ian De Leon, received the award for her, video shared by state-run Radio Television Malacañang showed.

Each awardee will receive P100,000 cash, the insignia of a National Artist, monthly life pension and hospitalization benefits, life insurance for those who can still be covered based on their age and health status, and a place of honor during national functions and cultural affairs.

Three National Artists, meanwhile, were posthumously awarded:

Salvacion Lim-Higgins for Fashion

Marilou Diaz-Abaya for Film and Broadcast Arts

Antonio "Tony" Mabesa for Theater

According to the Official Gazette, the legal heir of those who were posthumously named National Artists will receive P75,000, taxes excluded.

They are all entitled for state funerals and burial rites at the Libingan ng mga Bayani, based on the law.

This year's National Artists were made known through Proclamation No. 1390, signed by the President on June 10.

The Order of National Artist is considered the highest recognition to people who had esteemed contributions to the Philippines' arts and culture.

