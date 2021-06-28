LOOK: John Lloyd and Ellen's son Elias Modesto turns 3

MANILA -- Elias Modesto, the son of John Lloyd Cruz and Ellen Adarna, turned 3 on Sunday with a Spider-Man-themed birthday party.

Present at the event was Adarna's fiancé Derek Ramsay.

For his part, Cruz also posted a photo of his son holding a red balloon.

Cruz's friend and now manager Maja Salvador also posted snaps and clips from the boy's party.

Cruz and Adarna became couple in 2017 then parted ways in 2019. The two have since separated and currently have a co-parenting setup.

In a previous interview with Mega’s G3 San Diego, Cruz said he and Adarna really wanted to be parents.

“Hindi siya ganun kadali. Parang pang pelikula lang pala yung ano—yung parang nalaman mo parang, ‘Magiging tatay na ako!’. Para sa akin hindi. I mean, kung ano yung nangyari sa akin, hindi. To each its own. Baka naman sa iba, totoo ‘yun and you can never tell kung ‘yun ay totoo o hindi. Okay yan, ‘yung nangyari sayo. Pero para sa akin… We wanted it eh. Alam naman na namin na it was going to happen,” Cruz previously said.

Adarna also previously described Cruz as a “present father” to their son.

In an interview last year, Adarna said she has fully embraced the role of being a mother. An in-demand actress and model prior to settling down, Adarna said she has no plans of resuming her showbiz career, at least “not in the next seven years.”



