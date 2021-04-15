Ellen Adarna describes John Lloyd Cruz as a ‘present father’ to son Elias

Former couple Ellen Adarna and John Lloyd Cruz celebrate their son Elias’ 1st birthday in June 2019. Instagram: @mikaelamartinez

MANILA — Newly engaged actress Ellen Adarna only has good words for her former partner John Lloyd Cruz, whom she described as a “present father” to their son, Elias.

Adarna spoke of Cruz as she answered questions from followers through Instagram Stories.

One of the anonymous questions touched on whether Elias, 2, still gets “spend time with his dad.”

“Yes, he does,” Adarna said, explaining that Cruz would pick up Elias and bring the child back to her.

“Si John Lloyd, present father. He wants to be present. [Elias] needs his father as much as he needs me,” she added.

Adarna previously said she has a “co-parenting setup” with Cruz.

Adarna, 33, and Cruz, 37, became a couple in 2017 then parted ways in 2019. They became first-time parents when Elias was born in June 2018.

Elias appears to have developed a close relationship with Adarna’s current partner, actor Derek Ramsay, to whom she got engaged in March.

In the same Q&A session on Instagram, Adarna revealed that Ramsay had “asked permission from my mom and my family,” through video call, before he proposed to her.

Adarna and Ramsay, who have been an official couple for two months, are planning to get married before the end of the year.

