Ellen Adarna shares adorable snaps of son Elias Modesto

MANILA — Once secretive of her personal life, Ellen Adarna has slowly become more open about her being a first-time mom, posting over the weekend new snaps of her son with her former partner and co-star John Lloyd Cruz.

On Instagram, Adarna shared photos of her with 2-year-old Elias Modesto while enjoying a beach trip, showing them on a yacht and a speed boat, among others.

Adarna, 32, in the past would rarely post photos of Elias, save for the boy’s birthday in June and other special occasions.

Adarna, however, previously said she has fully embraced the role of being a mother. An in-demand actress and model prior to settling down, Adarna said she has no plans of resuming her showbiz career, at least “not in the next seven years.”

“I want to be with my son in his formative years. I'm a very hands-on mom,” she said in an April interview.

Adarna has a co-parenting setup with Cruz, with Elias staying twice a week with his father and the remaining days with his mother, according to the actress.