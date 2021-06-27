Maris Racal asked: Will you ever perform with Rico Blanco on 'ASAP'?

MANILA – Maris Racal was unable to escape a question about her and boyfriend Rico Blanco when she talked to Robi Domingo, Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber on Sunday.

Speaking on Kapamilya Online Live in between gaps of “ASAP Natin To,” Domingo asked Racal if it is possible to see a collaboration between her and Blanco on the stage of the ABS-CBN concert variety program.

Racal initially said, “Nakaka-pressure naman.”

But she was quick to add, “Siguro yeah. Wala namang impossible,” unable to hide a grin on her face.

Racal, 23, confirmed being in a relationship with Blanco, 48, in May, when asked during a virtual media conference about their status.

They were first romantically linked in March, when Racal greeted Blanco on his birthday by posting a video of them singing together.

The two first worked together in 2019, when they collaborated on Racal’s pop track “Abot Langit.”

Racal is a former housemate on "Pinoy Big Brother," while rock icon Blanco is a former Rivermaya vocalist.

RELATED VIDEO