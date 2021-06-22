Maris Racal opens up about how Rico Blanco helps her

MANILA -- For actress-singer Maris Racal, it helps to have a musically inclined partner.

"I guess it plays a huge part. I can say because Rico is very supportive," Racal said on Wish 107.5 Connect on Monday night, referring to her boyfriend, musician Rico Blanco.

"Whenever I have problems or whenever I have like confidence issues or whenever I feel insecure, he really tries his best to help me get through it."

Racal, a former housemate on "Pinoy Big Brother," is set to release her new single "Ate Sandali," on June 23 at 6 p.m. on her YouTube channel.

Racal, 23, confirmed being in a relationship with Blanco, 48, in May, when asked during a virtual media conference about their status.

They were first romantically linked in March, when Racal greeted Blanco on his birthday by posting a video of them singing together.

The two first worked together in 2019, when they collaborated on Racal’s pop track “Abot Langit.”

