Rico Blanco posts pic with Maris Racal for 1st time since confirmation of romance

MANILA — For the first time since the confirmation of their romance, rock icon Rico Blanco posted a photo of him with actress Maris Racal on Independence Day.

On Instagram, Blanco shared snaps of him and Racal getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

In the photos’ caption, he wrote: “yayy first dose sa araw ng kalayaan [hands together emoji] tara magpabakuna na, mga bestfriend!”

On her own page, Racal posted a similar selfie with Blanco, showing their vaccination mark on their arm.

“Happy Independence Day! Magpabakuna ka na bestie,” she wrote.

Racal, 23, confirmed being in a relationship with Blanco, 48, in May, when asked during a virtual media conference about their status.

They were first romantically linked in March, when Racal greeted Blanco on his birthday by posting a video of them singing together.

The two first worked together in 2019, when they collaborated on Racal’s pop track “Abot Langit.”

