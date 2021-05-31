Maris Racal admits she's happy with Rico Blanco

MANILA -- Actress Maris Racal on Monday admitted that she is happy with former Rivermaya frontman Rico Blanco.

"Masaya naman po. Nahihiya lang po ako sa mga kasama ko," Racal said in a digital press conference for two upcoming episodes of "Maalaala Mo Kaya" in June.

Asked to describe the real score between her and Blanco, Racal said: "Kami po ni Rico. I think basing po sa post na ginawa ko po, I think it's very obvious. Right now, we are very excited and busy din. We are preparing such beautiful music together. Kaya abangan nila 'yon soon."

Racal and Blanco made headlines in March after she published a birthday greeting to the musician which sparked dating rumors.

Neither Blanco, 48, nor Racal, 23, confirmed being an official couple at the time.

Racal and Blanco first had a public exchange on social media in 2018 when the former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate sought for creative input for her music. At the time, a fan of both tagged Blanco in a comment on Racal’s tweet, getting an affirmative answer from the former Rivermaya member.

A year later in 2019, Blanco and Racal released a duet of her single, “Abot Langit,” where he is credited as a collaborator.

In the conference, Racal expressed her excitement doing a two-part episode of "MMK" titled "Finding Papa" with Cris Villanueva as the father of her character.

Their "Father's Day" episode will air on June 12 and June 19 at 9 p.m.

"MMK" is available on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Kapamilya Online Live YouTube channel, ABS-CBN Entertainment Facebook page, at iWantTFC. It's also available on The Filipino Channel and IPTV.



Related video: