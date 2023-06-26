KaladKaren inks contract with ABS-CBN's Star Magic

MANILA -- Jervi Li, more popularly known as KaladKaren, signed a contract with ABS-CBN talent management Star Magic on Monday, dedicating her latest achievement to LGBTQIA+ community.

The host-actress turned emotional as she remembered her journey to where she is right now.

TV personality-actress KaladKaren inks contract with Star Magic. pic.twitter.com/5n67yriEFP — Reyma Buan-Deveza (@reymadeveza) June 26, 2023

"Nakakaiyak pala 'yung ganito. Kasi 'yung sa AVP (audio-visual presentation) nakita ko kung paano ako nagsimula. And I never thought that I'm gonna reach this far. I am so happy and blessed. Thank you Star Magic for trusting me, KreativDen and for God for putting me to this place. I know there's a purpose behind it. And, I will serve my purpose and I am always praying to be an inspiration to a lot of people. I don't want to be self-serving all the time, I want the LGBTQIA+ community to be part of my journey all the time," Li said before signing the deal.

Also present during the contract signing was ABS-CBN executive and Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi, who praised Li.

"Alam mo naman Jervi you embodied the attributes of what a Star Magic artist is. You strive for excellence, you are very talented, we know that. You stand for other people. Sabi mo nga kanina, gusto mo may silbi 'yung pagiging artista mo. This is not only to glorify yourself but really to inspire other people. And we would like to thank you for honoring us with your presence in Star Magic. We are excited to work with you and this journey will be exciting not only for KreativDen, Star Magic, for ABS-CBN but also for the entire film industry and entertainment industry of the Philippines. So welcome Jervi, welcome to Star Magic and ABS-CBN," Dyogi shared.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Li said it was a dream come true for her to be officially part of Star Magic.

"Bata pa lang ako may mga Star Circle batch ganito, ganyan. So nung bata ako iniisip ko na posible kaya para sa isang taong katulad ko na maging parte ng ganitong kalaking ahensiya ng mga artista. Star Magic kasi has produced the A-listers of the industry since time immemorial. Parang lahat ng mga sikat at mga pinag-uusapan, napaka-talented na mga tao ay naging sa Star Magic. It's such an honor and privilege for me to be a part of this family," she said.

"I have arrived in the doorstep I believe, nasa simula pa lang. This is only just the beginning. At lagi kong sinasabi sa mga interviews ko that the possibilities are endless. Marami pa tayong puwedeng gawin at mas marami pa tayong pintuang pwedeng buksan kasama ang mga taga-LGBTQIA+ community. And ito pong oportunidad na ito ay inaalay ko rin para sa mga taong katulad ko," Li said.

"Gusto ko hindi lang siya sa akin nangyayari. Gusto ko mas marami pang taong mabigyan ng ganitong klaseng opportunity. Para nga naman sabi ni direk Lauren kanina may kabuluhan yung pag-aartista mo," she added.

According to Li, aside from a reality show, she is set also to do a movie and a series.





KaladKaren is best known as an impersonator of "TV Patrol" anchor Karen Davila.

She won Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in the comedy film "Here Comes the Groom" last April, making her the first trans woman to win in the Metro Manila Film Festival category.

KaladKaren is part of the series "Drag You & Me" starring Andrea Brillantes, which debuted last June 2 on iWantTFC.

