Kaladkaren. Photo from Kaladkaren's Instagram account.

MANILA — "Herstory" was made on Tuesday as TV host-actress Jervi Li, popularly known as KaladKaren, reigned victorious at the first Summer Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) awards night.

KaladKaren bagged the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in the comedy riot "Here Comes the Groom," making history as the first trans woman to win in the MMFF category.

She was nominated along with actresses Ana Abad Santos for "Love You Long Time" and Maris Racal also for "Here Comes the Groom."

"It only goes to show na that there is diversity, that there's inclusion, equity in Philippine cinema," KaladKaren said earlier on Tuesday, referring to her nomination.

She regarded the nod as "a victory for the whole LGBTQIA+ community, that people like me are nominated in the gender identity that they belong to."

Aside from KaladKaren's win, "Here Comes the Groom" also went home with the Best Supporting Actor award for Keempee de Leon, and trophies for 3rd Best Picture and a Special Jury Prize.

The psychological drama film "About Us But Not About Us" led the inaugural awards night with 10 trophies, including Best Picture, Best Director for Jun Robles Lana, and Best Actor fro Romnick Sarmenta.

