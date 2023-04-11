Kaladkaren on Summer MMFF nod: 'Already a win for LGBT'

Kaladkaren. Photo from Kaladkaren's Instagram account.

MANILA — TV host-actress Jervi Li, popularly known as Kaladkaren, was grateful for getting a nomination in the first Summer Metro Manila Film Festival awards night.

Kaladkaren was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role and made "herstory" as the first trans woman in the category for her performance in "Here Comes The Groom."

She was joined by Ana Abad Santos for "Love You Long Time" and Maris Racal also for "Here Comes the Groom."

Kaladkaren thanked the jurors for putting her in a category that she identifies with.

"I'm really happy that I am nominated in the best supporting actress category of the Summer Metro Manila Film Festival 2023. It only goes to show na that there is diversity, that there's inclusion, equity in Philippine cinema," the TV host-actress said.

"This nomination is already a victory for the whole LGBTQIA+ community, that people like me are nominated in the gender identity that they belong to," she added.

She added that the nod is already a victory for the LGBT community and proof how queer people can flourish in the industry.

"Isang patunay din na art has no gender so maraming-maraming salamat po sa MMFF sa paniniwala po sa kakayahan ng mga taong katulad," she said.

"It means so much, so manalo matalo, this is already a victory for me and for the entire LGBTQIA+ community."

The Summer MMFF Gabi Ng Parangal will be held on Tuesday night and award-winning actress Dolly De Leon is set to head the jury panel who will be selecting this year's winners.

—with a report from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

