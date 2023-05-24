'My new family': KaladKaren is now part of Star Magic

MANILA -- Host and actress Jervi Li, more popularly known as KaladKaren, is now part of the ABS-CBN talent agency Star Magic.

This was announced by Star Magic through a social media post on Tuesday,

"A new star has joined the family! Welcome to Star Magic, KaladKaren! We are excited to be with you in every step of your stellar showbiz journey!" the post read.

KaladKaren also shared the good news with all her fans as she reposted Star Magic's announcement on her Facebook account.

"My new family!" she captioned her post.

KaladKaren is a known impersonator of "TV Patrol" anchor Karen Davila.

Last month, she won Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in the comedy film "Here Comes the Groom," making her the first trans woman to win in the Metro Manila Film Festival category.

KaladKaren is part of the upcoming series "Drag You & Me" starring Andrea Brillantes which will stream beginning June 2 on iWantTFC.

