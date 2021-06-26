Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid perform ‘Hindi Ka Nag-iisa’ at Aquino funeral mass

Screenshot from Radyo Katipunan live stream

Celebrity couple and singers Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid paid tribute to the late President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III Sunday as they performed “Hindi Ka Nag-Iisa,” which they first sang as a campaign ad for his 2010 presidential bid.

As the urn of Aquino was being carried out of the Church of the Gesu in Ateneo de Manila University following his funeral mass, the OPM icons sang the song written more than a decade ago.

Watch Velasquez and Alcasid’s performance here.

Watch more in iWantTFC

On Instagram, Alcasid honored Aquino through several posts, recalling the important role the former leader of the country played in their lives.

Aquino served as one of the groomsmen in the couple’s wedding. Alcasid was appointed to the EDSA People Power Commission in January 2011 during Aquino's term.

“Si PNoy ay naging abay sa aming kasal at magmula noo’y nabuo ang isang pagkakaibigang tunay at tapat. Napakaraming salu-salo na nauuwi sa kantahan sapagka’t napakahilig niya sa musika,” Alcasid said in the caption.

Alcasid also recalled how PNoy would constantly message him during special occasions and, most importantly, during the death of his father.

“Sa mga nagdaang taon, walang patid ang kumustahan sa text lalo na tuwing may espesyal na okasyon. Noong pumanaw ang aking ama, isa sya sa di nakalimot na mag abot ng pakikiramay,” the singer continued.

Alcasid went on to acknowledge his grief over losing a friend, before thanking Aquino for considering him as one.

“Labis na labis ang kalungkutan bumabalot sa akin sa iyong pagpanaw sir Pnoy. Napakapalad ko sir Pnoy na ako ay tinawag mong kaibigan. Pahinga na po kayo sir. Mahal ka namin,” he added.

Meanwhile, Erik Santos also performed during the funeral mass, singing "The Lord's Prayer," while Noel Cabangon sang his hit song "Kanlungan" before the Mass started.

Aquino passed away on Thursday, just 5 years after he stepped down from office due to renal disease secondary to diabetes.

Serving as President from 2010 to 2016, he was largely out of the public eye since the end of his term.

He was laid to rest Saturday afternoon at the final resting place of his parents and Philippine democracy icons, Ninoy and Corazon Aquino at the Manila Memorial Park in Parañaque City.

RELATED VIDEOS: