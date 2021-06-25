WATCH: Moira rewrites ‘Paubaya’ to pay tribute to PNoy

Screenshot from Radyo Katipunan's Facebook page



"Salamat sa oras, na kapiling ka.”

These were some of the new lyrics singer-composer Moira dela Torre wrote for her hit song “Paubaya” to honor the late President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III on Friday.

Dela Torre rewrote the song 10 minutes before performing it in front of the Aquino family and the late president’s supporters at the Church of the Gesu in Ateneo de Manila University after the requiem Mass.

According to actress-host Kris Aquino, dela Torre agreed to change some of the lyrics of the viral song about heartbreak to dedicate it to the former leader of the country who passed away on Thursday.

“It was her biggest hit but she rewrote the lyrics. Gusto ko magpasalamat kay Moira because she rewrote the lyrics so it could be dedicated to Noy,” Kris said.

Watch Dela Torre’s revised “Paubaya” version at the 1:34:44 mark.

Kris also revealed that she helped Dela Torre fix some parts of the song.

“This is the only time you will hear this version... I actually got my dream because I got to co-write with you [Moira],” Kris added.

She went on to praise dela Torre for her beautiful arrangement of “Paubaya” which reflected how the public was caught by surprise to learn about the sudden death of her brother.

“Na-shock tayong lahat with what happened. We all feel he was gone too soon. Lahat ata ng mga Pilipino na nagmahal sa kanya,” Kris explained.

“Konting konti po sa inyo ang nakaalam ng pinagdaanan niya. Ito po ang ating way para ma-comfort ang mga sarili natin. Kasi ngayon hindi na siya makakaranas pa ng sakit. Hindi na siya mahihirapan pa. Nandoon na nga siya sa mas maligayang lugar,” she continued.

Aquino passed away just 5 years after he stepped down from office due to renal disease secondary to diabetes.

Aquino, who served as President from 2010 to 2016, was largely out of the public eye since the end of his term.



RELATED VIDEOS:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC