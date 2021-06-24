Olivia Rodrigo to stream SOUR Prom concert film on YouTube

Olivia Rodrigo. Courtesy of Geffen Records

Fil-American singer Olivia Rodrigo revealed that her SOUR Prom concert film will be exclusively streamed on her official YouTube channel on June 29, 8:30 p.m. (US time).

Rodrigo, who recently graduated from high school, will be performing selected songs from her No. 1 platinum debut album, "SOUR," treating her fans in a virtual prom experience.

She will also be hosting the official SOUR Prom pre-party, 30 minutes before the actual concert film, where she will be answering questions from fans and sharing behind the scenes stories about SOUR Prom.

Rodrigo is also set to unveil a line of exclusive SOUR Prom merchandise following the event, which will be available to purchase on her webstore.

"SOUR" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and scored the most US audio streams from a female debut album ever.

Rodrigo also broke the record for the most-streamed album in a week by a female artist in Spotify history with over 385 million global streams.

In total, Rodrigo has amassed over 1.2 billion global views on her YouTube channel in 2021 alone, and following the release of "SOUR," she peaked at the No. 1 slot on the YouTube U.S. Top Artists chart.

“All of pop music is Olivia Rodrigo’s playground… She’s a whole new pop-queen paradigm, ripping up the old playbook and starting again,” Rolling Stone said.

The SOUR Prom concert is directed by Kimberly Stuckwisch & Toby L with the help of music director Aron Forbes.

Last May, Rodrigo unveiled a new song, “good 4 u” which is the third track released from her highly anticipated debut album.

Rodrigo delivered an upbeat and dynamic pop-rock track on “good 4 u,” undercut by the biting honesty of her lyrics.

Related video: