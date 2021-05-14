Olivia Rodrigo releases new song ‘good 4 u’ for debut album ‘SOUR’

Photo from Olivia Rodrigo's Instagram account

Multi-platinum singer and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo has unveiled a new song, “good 4 u” which is the third track released from her highly anticipated debut album, SOUR.

Rodrigo delivered an upbeat and dynamic pop-rock track on “good 4 u”, undercut by the biting honesty of her lyrics.

Rodrigo will also make her musical guest debut on Saturday Night Live on May 15, ahead of the May 21 release of her album.

The official music video of “good 4 u” was uploaded on YouTube on Friday and has reached over 1.6 million views in just a span of several hours.

The new visual, directed by artist Petra Collins, pays homage to 90s to 2000s cult horror and dark comedy films.

Rodrigo’s highly-anticipated debut album, SOUR, reveals the tremendous power of her raw self-expression, poetic specificity, and talent at illustrating complex emotions in high-impact pop songs.

Her music first captured audiences worldwide early this year after the launch of her original debut single, “drivers license” which premiered at no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

It held the top spot for eight consecutive weeks and became the first in 2021 to hit one billion total global streams.

The song was also the first in 2021 to be RIAA certified at gold, platinum, double, and triple-platinum aside from landing on the top spot at Top 40 radio for five consecutive weeks.

“Drivers license” also broke the Spotify record for the most single-day streams for a non-holiday song (on January 12) and had the biggest weekly streaming debut for any song globally in Spotify history.

On April 1, 2021, Rodrigo made another music industry history with the release of her second single, “deja vu” which propelled her to become the first artist to debut first two proper singles in the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100.