Fil-Am singer Olivia Rodrigo announces release date of debut album

Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo took social media by storm on Tuesday (Manila time) as she dished out details about her debut album.

Across her social media pages, the “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star revealed that her upcoming album will be titled "Sour." It contains 11 tracks, including her hit song “drivers license,” and second single “deja vu.”

The other songs included in the album are “brutal,” “traitor,” "1 step forward, 3 steps back," "good 4 u," "enough for you," "happier," "jealousy, jealousy," “favorite crime" and "hope ur ok.”

The full album will be out in various streaming platforms on May 21 and is already available for preorder.

Rodrigo played the female lead in the Disney+ series “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” in 2019, three years after her Disney Channel breakthrough series “Bizaardvark,” which she also top-billed.

Rodrigo identifies as part-Filipina. She was born and raised in California to a Filipino father and a German-Irish mother.

Tracing her family history in a Disney Channel feature in 2017, Rodrigo shared that her Filipino great-grandfather immigrated to the US. His daughter, Rodrigo’s grandmother, married a fellow Filipino who is also based there.

“Some traditions that have carried over to my generation [include] making Filipino food,” Rodrigo said at the time, adding that lumpia is her favorite.

Sharing photos of her childhood, Rodrigo mentioned being respectful as one of the values her family has instilled in her growing up.

“My parents taught me how to be kind and respectful and to always do the right thing,” she said.