Fil-Am singer Olivia Rodrigo drops second single 'deja vu'

Following her hit single “drivers license,” Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo has released a new song that’s now streaming in various digital platforms.

Titled “déjà vu,” the new track is part of Rodrigo’s upcoming album which will be out on May 21.

"The concept of deja vu has always fascinated me and I thought it would be cool to use it in a song around the complex feelings after a relationship ends,” Rodrigo, who also composed the song, said in a statement.

“I started writing and recording ‘deja vu’ last fall and had so much fun creating the different melodies and sonic textures that you hear throughout,” she added.

The music video of “déjà vu” premiered on April 2 and now has over 17 million views on YouTube.

Rodrigo played the lead female character in the Disney+ series “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” in 2019, three years after her Disney Channel breakthrough series “Bizaardvark,” which she also top-billed.

Rodrigo identifies as part-Filipina. She was born and raised in California to a Filipino father and a German-Irish mother.

Tracing her family history in a Disney Channel feature in 2017, Rodrigo shared that her Filipino great-grandfather immigrated to the US. His daughter, Rodrigo’s grandmother, married a fellow Filipino who is also based there.

“Some traditions that have carried over to my generation [include] making Filipino food,” Rodrigo said at the time, adding that lumpia is her favorite.

Sharing photos of her childhood, Rodrigo mentioned being respectful as one of the values her family has instilled in her growing up.

“My parents taught me how to be kind and respectful and to always do the right thing,” she said.