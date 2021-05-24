Olivia Rodrigo highlights sorrow, childhood narratives in debut album 'SOUR'



Multi-platinum Fil-American singer and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo tackled sorrow and her childhood in her debut album “SOUR” released Friday.

Rodrigo produced and wrote the songs mostly with Daniel Nigro under record label Geffen.

The highly anticipated album caught the attention of new supporters with its "angst-filled" and "heartbreak" tracks. This is evident in her first three singles "drivers license," "deja vu," and "good 4 u" which were relatable to many fans, who dedicated them to their exes.

The tracks "traitor," and "jealousy, jealousy" should be added to breakup playlists, while "brutal" and "hope ur ok" tackle growing up, seals Rodrigo’s impressive songwriting skills.

Rodrigo got help with record-breaking artists Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff with the track "1 step forward, 3 steps back," about moving forward.

Despite all the heartache, Rodrigo still left us with tracks like "happier," "favorite crime," and "enough for you" that gave listeners a vibe of contentment.

Rodrigo’s album reveals the tremendous power of her raw self-expression, poetic specificity, and talent at illustrating complex emotions in high-impact pop songs.

Her music first captured audiences worldwide early this year after the launch of her original debut single, “drivers license” which premiered at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

It held the top spot for eight consecutive weeks and became the first in 2021 to hit one billion total global streams.

The song was also the first in 2021 to be RIAA certified at gold, platinum, double, and triple-platinum aside from landing on the top spot at Top 40 radio for five consecutive weeks.

“Drivers license” also broke the Spotify record for the most single-day streams for a non-holiday song (on January 12) and had the biggest weekly streaming debut for any song globally in Spotify history.

Last April 1, Rodrigo made music history anew with the release of her second single, “deja vu” which propelled her to become the first artist to debut the first two proper singles in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.

— Reports from Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News