Vlogger Zeinab Harake finally shares first photo of baby daughter

MANILA -- Popular vlogger Zeinab Harake has finally given her followers a glimpse of her baby daughter.

Harake shared baby Bia’s first photo through Instagram on Monday where she can be seen doting on the newborn infant.

In the caption, Harake announced that she and rapper rapper Daryl Ruiz (aka Skusta Clee) decided to create an Instagram account for their first child under the handle @zebbiana_.

The baby's account already has over 350,000 followers as of writing, even with only one post so far.

It was in May when the couple announced through a vlog that they have welcomed baby Bia.

Harake and Ruiz started dating again in July 2020 after having an on-and-off relationship for years. It was last October when they learned that Harake was pregnant.

Harake has more than 10.1 million subscribers on YouTube, and Ruiz has a number of hits to his name, including “Dance With You,” “Kung Tayo,” and “Zebbiana.”