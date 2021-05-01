LOOK: Vlogger Zeinab Harake gives birth to Baby Bia

Popular vlogger Zeinab Harake recently gave birth to a baby girl.

Harake named her child with rapper Daryl Ruiz (aka Skusta Clee), Baby Bia. She also thanked God on her social media accounts for blessing her and Ruiz, and said on Saturday that she is still crying out of joy days after she gave birth.

The birth of Baby Bia, or Zeiryl baby, was documented on Ruiz's YouTube channel.

"Tatay na ko, pare," said Ruiz. "Manang mana sa daddy."

Harake and Ruiz started dating again in July 2020 after having an on-and-off relationship for years. It was last October they learned that she Harake was pregnant.

Harake has more than 10.1 million subscribers on YouTube, and Ruiz has a number of hits to his name, including “Dance With You,” “Kung Tayo,” and “Zebbiana.”

