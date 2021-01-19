Vlogger Zeinab Harake, rapper Skusta Clee are having a baby girl

MANILA — Popular vlogger Zeinab Harake and rapper Daryl Ruiz (aka Skusta Clee) are having a baby girl.

This was revealed in Harake’s latest vlog, which she posted on her YouTube channel Sunday.

In the video, Harake documented her preparations for the gender reveal party, which was attended by their close family and friends.

“Lagi kong sinasabi na gusto ko ng babae pero kutob ko lalaki. Gusto niya (Skusta Clee) ng lalaki pero ang kutob niya is babae. Magkasalungat kami,” she said.

Later in the vlog, it was revealed that they will be having a girl through the pink-colored fireworks display.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Harake immediately burst into tears saying she’s been praying every night that they would have a daughter.

“Thank you, Lord. First time ko nagkaroon ng wish na natupad. Kapag nagpe-pray ako talaga, 'yung ‘Sana ibigay 'yung ganung desisyon.' Nangyari siya ngayon first time po,” she said.

Harake and Ruiz have had an on-and-off relationship for years. It was back in July when they first started dating again, Harake said, and last October they learned that she’s pregnant.

Harake has more than 8.3 million subscribers on YouTube, while Skusta Clee has a number of hits to his name, including “Dance With You,” “Kung Tayo,” and “Zebbiana.”

