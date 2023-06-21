Taylor Swift to bring Eras Tour to Singapore for Southeast Asia

Global superstar Taylor Swift delighted more of her dedicated fans early Wednesday morning (Manila time) as she announced additional international tour dates for her highly anticipated Eras Tour.

Swift shared her upcoming schedule for 2024 via an Instagram post, which included three shows at the National Stadium in Singapore on March 2, 3 and 4.

“EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY,” she captioned her post. “I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!”

Since this is her only stop in Southeast Asia, Swifties from neighboring countries are expected to fly in to Singapore to catch a glimpse of the music icon.

Aside from Singapore, Swift will also stage four shows at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on February 7, 8, 9 and 10.

Based on her schedule, Swift will bring her Eras concert to various parts of the world until August 2024.

The Eras Tour began on March 17, which also saw the release of four songs, namely "Eyes Open (Taylor's Version)," "Safe & Sound (Taylor's Version)," "If This Was A Movie (Taylor's Version)," and "All Of The Girls You Loved Before."

Swift's "The Eras Tour" is a tribute to all of her albums, including her most recent, "Midnights", and those which lacked their own tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as "Lover," "Folklore," and "Evermore".