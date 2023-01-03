Photo from Taylor Swift's Instagram account.

American singer Taylor Swift is set to release the re-recorded version of her album "Speak Now" before her concert tour begins, a report recently confirmed.

In a report by The Sun, a source said Swift has been working on the album along with the "1989" re-recording as well.

“Taylor has quietly been in the studio working on remaking both 'Speak Now' and '1989.' All details are still being ironed out but 'Speak Now Taylor’s Version' should be out within the next couple of months before she kicks off her Eras world tour," the source said in the report.

“Many other artists would have paused to enjoy the success she has seen with 'Midnights' but Taylor is super focused and works around the clock for her fans,” it added.

The "Taylor's Version" route aims to own the rights to Swift's first six albums after some ownership issues. So far, she has released the re-recorded version of "Fearless" and "Red," both in 2021.

Aside from "Speak Now" and "1989," Swift has yet to release a new version of "Reputation" and her self-titled album

During the debut week of her 10th album "Midnights," Swift made history as the first person to take all the Top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100 with "Anti-Hero" on top of the list.

Swift has 11 Grammy awards under her belt, including three Album of the Year awards for "Fearless," "1989," and "folklore."

RELATED VIDEO: