Taylor Swift on Monday (Manila time) shared photos taken during her "The Eras Tour" show in Glendale, Arizona.

On Instagram, Swift also took some time to thank everyone who came out to see her perform on the tour's second night.

“WELL. Last night was a rush. Thank you to everyone in that glorious Glendale night 2 crowd for giving us all you had and more. Counting down the hours til we get to play again. See you in Vegas,” she captioned.

"The Eras Tour" began on March 17, which also saw the release of four previously unreleased songs: "Eyes Open (Taylor's Version)," "Safe & Sound (Taylor's Version)," "If This Was A Movie (Taylor's Version)," and "All Of The Girls You Loved Before."

Swift's "The Eras Tour" is in support of all of her albums, including her most recent, "Midnights," after not touring in support of her studio albums "Lover," "Folklore," and "Evermore" due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Swift is counting down the days until her next show, which will take place on March 24 in Las Vegas. The tour would also continue until the end of August. -- Bryan Gadingan