Taylor Swift announced that she will be releasing a remix version of her song “Karma.”

Swift said the new version will feature rapper Ice Spice, saying “she is THE ONE to watch.”

“So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespice will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album that you can pre-order now at store.taylorswift.com,” she said.

Additionally, Swift revealed that she recently re-recorded the track “Snow on the Beach” featuring more parts from Lana del Rey.

“You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on Snow on the Beach,” she said.

“Midnights” is Swift's 10th album which she dropped in October last year.

The album sparked an online fan frenzy following its witching hour release that led to the crashing of Spotify in the process.

The album's 13 songs tell "the story of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life," Swift previously explained on Twitter. Together, they form "a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour."

Swift also made music history in November last year when she became the first artist ever to simultaneously nab all ten of the top US song chart's spots after the release of "Midnights."

It was the first time in the chart's 64-year history that a single artist has claimed the entire top 10, Billboard said. – With Agence France Presse