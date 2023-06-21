South Korean girl group Lapillus. Photo: Twitter/@offclLapillus

K-pop girl group Lapillus released Wednesday its second extended play (EP), hoping to deliver a message of self-confidence to listeners.

The six-member act, which includes Filipino-Argentinian idol Chanty, unveiled the EP "Girl's Round Part. 2" along with the music video for its lead single "Who's Next."

"Who's Next" is a song that displays Lapillus' "unique adventurous energy," with lyrics that "builds [the] self-confidence of the listeners," label MLD Entertainment said in a press release.

The other tracks on the EP are "Marionette," "Ulala," "Paper" and an English version of "Who's Next" — songs that aim to show the various "charms" of the girls, MLD said.

"With these songs, the ability of Lapillus to express different genres will be surely be appreciated," the company added.

The EP is the second installment to the group's "Girl's Round" album series. The first part, released in September 2022, contained the single "Gratata."

Lapillus — which also includes Shana, Yue, Bessie, Seowon and Haeun — debuted in June 2022 with the single "Hit Ya!".

The group is also scheduled to perform at KCON LA, happening from August 18 to 20 at Los Angeles, California.

